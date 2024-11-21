Westmoreland County’s former Purchasing Department director charged with theft

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A former Westmoreland County employee is facing charges after police say he stole time and misguided employees into doing the same thing.

On Wednesday, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office charged Kristopher Cardiff, of Trafford. He was the former director of the county’s purchasing department.

Investigators said he directed another employee to alter payroll hours.

An extra half hour of paid time was added to the purchasing department’s payroll for a year, between Aug. 2023 and Aug. 2024.

A normal day was 6.5 hours with an unpaid one-hour lunch break. Records show the department was logging 7 hours.

Cardiff submitted a proposal to change the work hours from 6.5 to 7 in July 2023, but the salary board did not approve it. Police said they found an email exchange between Cardiff and Human Resources where he specifically said understood the request had not been permitted.

He received nearly $5,400 of the $9,811.31 paid to the purchasing department over the year. A second employee got $3,600 and four others got significantly less.

The employee who made these changes said she was specifically told to do so by Cardiff as part of a two-week word study for the increase in hours and to continue to do so under his instruction.

