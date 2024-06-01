Westmoreland Heritage Trail hosts second ‘Poker Run’

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Neighbors gathered for the second annual poker run on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

The run happened outside the Murrysville Community Center on Saturday morning.

The idea of the poker run is that runners and bicyclists collect a playing card at the 5 checkpoints on the trail. The person with the best poker hand at the end wins.

Volunteers who help run the event say it is a great way for people to enjoy a beautiful summer day.

“It’s a great day for people to get out and walk or ride their bikes, have some fun, do it with the families or their kids and we have been blessed with another gorgeous day so we are very lucky,” said Anne Wade, a volunteer.

Money from the event goes toward trail maintenance and projects.

