Westmoreland home damaged in fire

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

Crews on scene at house fire in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, PA. — Crews fought a house fire in the 100 block of Lentz Road in Westmoreland.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the call came in around 3:45 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The home was occupied but there is no word on injuries at this time.

The fire has been put out with some damage to the back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

