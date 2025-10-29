Westmoreland Intermediate Unit takes out $2 million loan to prevent layoffs

A group supporting more than a dozen schools in Westmoreland County has made moves to avoid furloughs because of the state budget impasse.

The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit approved taking out a $2 million loan during a meeting on Tuesday.

The loan will delay more than 120 temporary layoffs until Jan. 2.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> More than 125 Westmoreland County employees set to be furloughed as state budget impasse continues

The group serves 17 school districts with educational, technical, and support services.

Local leaders warn that cutting staff will directly affect students and their progress in school programs.

“its going to have a huge effect on our students. our students depend on us for their daily needs,” said Terri Pajak, president of Teachers Assistance, with WIU.

Staff members also wrote letters to state legislators urging them to pass the state budget before layoffs start.

“We’re calling on Senators Kim Ward and Joe Pittman, who both represent Westmoreland County, to take up the House budget bill and end this crisis,” said Matt Edgell, PSEA Region Advocacy Coordinator. “No one wants to see programs for children disrupted because lawmakers in Harrisburg can’t pass a budget.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group