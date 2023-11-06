Westmoreland property once owned by Mr. Rogers for sale for $2.95 million

A property that once belonged to one of Pittsburgh’s most-loved neighbors is on the market.

The Evergreens, located in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, was once a retreat of Fred Rogers. The 42-acre property includes the main house, pool with pool house, detached garages, a log cabin and a second home.

It’s listed with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services for $2.95 million.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group