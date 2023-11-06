Local

Westmoreland property once owned by Mr. Rogers for sale for $2.95 million

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Mr. Rogers' retreat The Evergreens, located in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, was once a retreat of Fred Rogers. (Howard Hanna Real Estate Services)

A property that once belonged to one of Pittsburgh’s most-loved neighbors is on the market.

The Evergreens, located in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, was once a retreat of Fred Rogers. The 42-acre property includes the main house, pool with pool house, detached garages, a log cabin and a second home.

It’s listed with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services for $2.95 million.

