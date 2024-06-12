Wexford man arrested after allegedly robbing Subway, strangling girlfriend, leading police on chase

Franklin Park police said it was a crime spree that spanned several areas, arresting a Wexford man this week who now faces nearly a dozen charges.

Robbery, strangulation and theft — those are just some of the crimes Jarin Wlodarski is accused of committing this week, with others dating back to April. That includes what Franklin Park’s police chief calls a “crime of opportunity,” allegedly robbing the Subway restaurant on Brandt School Road on Tuesday.

A Subway employee told investigators that a man, later identified as Wlodarski, ordered her to open the cash register. She told police she tried to activate a silent alarm but Wlodarski pushed down her hand and took cash from the register. She said she never saw a gun, but the robber acted like he had one.

“The Subway employee did a great job, was a great witness, contacted police immediately. Fortunately, we had a Franklin Park officer in the area, along with a Northern Regional officer. They spotted the vehicle immediately,’ said Chief Aron Leach of the Franklin Park Police Department.

Police caught up with Wlodarski on I-279 near the Camp Horne Road exit. Court documents say he sped up, eventually hitting speeds of 120 miles per hour and hitting a Ross Township police cruiser. He then got out and tried to run from police after getting blocked in by two buses near the Ohio Street exit. Police say they found money and drug paraphernalia on him.

“Our initial response and protocol was followed from our officers, and I’m just glad everyone is safe,” Leach said.

Prior to the robbery, Sewickley Heights police said Wlodarski assaulted his girlfriend, allegedly strangling her and throwing a phone at her face so hard that the iPhone’s “crash detection” feature was activated. He is also accused of stealing a Toyota Highlander SUV from the Enterprise Rent-a-Car at the Pittsburgh International Airport in April.

Wlodarski remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

