Man allegedly led police on chase following armed robbery at Franklin Park Subway

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he led them on a chase following an armed robbery at a Subway.

Police said the suspect held up the fast food restaurant in Franklin Park Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, who police have not identified, left the scene in a car but got stuck in traffic on the Parkway North.

He left the car and started running toward Allegheny Commons when police caught him.

Pittsburgh Police arrested the man near Giant Eagle off Cedar Avenue on the North Side.

