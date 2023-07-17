What is Drew O’Connor worth and is outcome tied to Penguins trade?

PITTSBURGH — It isn’t often that a 25-year-old forward who played only 46 games and scored just five goals could be such an integral piece to a team’s offseason, yet that is where we might find Pittsburgh Penguins restricted free agent Drew O’Connor.

O’Connor filed for arbitration on July 5, and his hearing will be on Aug. 4, the final day of hearings.

For some grim context on the Penguins’ salary-cap situation, Puckpedia.com reports the Penguins are $1.5 million over the salary cap, with 22 NHL spots filled. CapFriendly.com puts them $2.3 million over the cap, with all 23 spots filled. Chad Ruhwedel being the seventh defenseman there, while Puckpedia lists only six d-men, is the difference.

