What would an Odell Beckham Jr. contract cost the Steelers?

PITTSBURGH —

The pickings at wide receiver in free agency are rather slim right now. Tyler Boyd, who the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have an interest in, and Odell Beckham Jr. are the best options left.

Beckham is the less talked about option, but as a flashy name, he will be talked about. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus projects that Beckham would ask for a 1-year, $7 million contract from the Steelers or any other team that would try to land him in free agency.

Of course, there are other receivers who make sense, like San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk sparked speculation on Tuesday when he sent a message to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on X, stating “@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think?”

