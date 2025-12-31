What’s ahead for Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal in 2026

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Next year will see the final touches being put on Pittsburgh International Airport’s now-open $1.7 billion terminal.

The terminal opened with nary a hitch in the early morning hours of Nov. 18, ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel period. The striking tall glass, sloping roof and tree-like columns are a big boost to the natural light and the passenger experience. However, the plan always called for several months to complete the work.

If the terminal is Pittsburgh’s front-door, as CEO Christina Cassotis often says, then what’s next is the front porch.

That’s due to the four terraces that are under construction, two on the airside and two on the landside, that will offer a green and verdant outdoor space offering rest, relaxation and a microcosm of western Pennsylvania’s flora and fauna.

