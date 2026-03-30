What’s the best way to remember all of your passwords and keep them safe?

When it comes to passwords, you can go crazy trying to remember what they are or which account they’re for.

Security expert Robert Siciliano is recommending the use of third-party password managers to protect digital accounts and improve online safety. Siciliano suggests these tools are a more effective alternative to traditional methods of tracking passwords.

The recommendation comes as many users continue to reuse the same login credentials across multiple platforms. Siciliano noted that security practices should begin with effective password management and eventually evolve to include two-factor authentication.

“They’re using the same password across multiple accounts, which makes the bad guys’ job so much easier,” Siciliano said. “It’s important that everybody, all walks of ages, is they engage in basic 101 security practices that begin with password management and evolve to two-factor authentication.”

Siciliano, who has used a password manager for more than 20 years without being hacked, noted that these services typically require a small fee. “You download and install the password manager for a small fee,” Siciliano said. “Now you have the ability to change up your passcodes anytime you want.” He advised that a quality manager should cost between $25 and $40 per year.

Compatibility is a significant factor when choosing a service. Siciliano explained that managers built into a specific phone may not function correctly with a laptop or tablet. He recommends third-party managers because they are designed to work across all hardware and software devices. According to Forbes, the top-ranked options for security include Keeper, RoboForm and 1Password.

Beyond using management software, Siciliano recommends that every password be long, strong and unique. He also suggested that users should change their passwords frequently. While technology is widely available, some people still prefer to keep physical records of their login information.

For those who prefer to write passwords down, Siciliano recommended keeping all codes in an Excel file or Google Sheet that is regularly updated and then printed out. This method ensures that family members can gain access to important accounts if a person becomes sick or injured.

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