Where does the Esplanade project stand now?

PITTSBURGH — We’ve been hearing about the big Esplanade project for at least six years. This is the one that would develop 15 acres on the west side of the West End Bridge along the Ohio River and the one with the Ferris Wheel. Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond spoke with Lucas Piatt about where the project stands and how he’s confident it’s going to become a reality.

“It would be nice to give some life to the area,” said Joseph Russian of Brighton Heights.

Every week, Russian walks along the River Trail from Brighton Heights to Downtown Pittsburgh.

“It does look empty, and that’s nice when you do want quiet,” said Russian. “But if there were more to do, that would be nice too.”

So far, Piatt Companies is on track to add much more to do in this area. It briefed the Planning Commission on Oct. 15 and another briefing is set for the end of this month. Then a final action hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12 with the potential to have construction equipment on site in the spring.

“Any big project takes time,” said Piatt Companies CEO Lucas Piatt.

Besides the Ferris Wheel, the project still plans to include an aquarium and a marina with spots for houseboats.

“The Ferris Wheel gets a lot of the attention, but the reality of it is the economic impact is coming from the housing, retail and hotels,” said Piatt.

According to the PA Economy League of the Allegheny Conference, this project is expected to cost around $740 million and create about 9,300 construction jobs and 4,500 permanent jobs. It’s also projected to generate $997.5 million in annual spending for the region.

“It’s going to create a wonderful neighborhood that’s going to speak to recreation, biking, hiking,” said Piatt. “The waterfront, the rivers and tying in those wonderful natural resources that we have in this region and really showcasing that.”

Boaters like Judy Albrecht love the idea.

“We’ll see if it goes through,” Albrecht said. “They’ve been saying that for how many years now.”

There’s still skepticism about whether it will ever come to fruition.

“I appreciate the doubters,” said Piatt. “It gives us fuel for what we do. Anything good is worth fighting for, and this is a project that’s worth fighting for. We drove it through the pandemic. We drove it through when interest rates went through the roof. We drove it through cost increases, and we’re going to make it happen.”

The latest update puts noticeable construction potentially starting in early 2026 and the first phase of the project could be completed in 2027 or early 2028.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group