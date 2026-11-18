WASHINGTON — The White House said Tuesday it has pulled the nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration amid growing indications she didn’t have the votes needed to win Senate confirmation.

Overton, a physician and White House domestic policy adviser, has spent most of her professional career working directly for Trump or conservative groups aligned with his agenda. Her nomination in August was seen as a move to bring a stabilizing Trump loyalist to the FDA after a tumultous year under Trump’s first FDA commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary.

But Overton faced bipartisan questions in the Senate about her willingness to break from Trump, particularly on his unsupported claims about the dangers of childhood vaccines.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana doctor who chairs the Senate health committee, said earlier in the day he remained undecided about Overton ahead of a critical vote on her nomination scheduled for Wednesday.

Cassidy had previously called Overton’s support for Trump’s plan to break up combination vaccines — including the measles, mumps and rubella shot— “almost disqualifying.” And he pressed her during a September hearing about her scientific independence and willingness to push back against Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine critic.

To win confirmation, Overton would have needed the votes of all 12 Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Democrats hold 11 seats. Without support of the committee, Overton faced little chance of winning a full Senate vote on chamber floor.

Republicans have been racing to try to confirm Trump’s nominees before handing over power to Senate Democrats in January.

Cassidy has previously threatened to oppose health nominees

Cassidy has repeatedly tried to win commitments on upholding vaccine standards, including from Kennedy, by threatening to withhold his vote. Ultimately, though, he voted in favor of each nominee that came before his committee. With only a matter of weeks left in his term, Cassidy faced little downside in opposing the latest FDA nominee. He lost a primary race in June to run for a third term.

Opposition to Overton’s nomination also came from several influential figures in the Make America Healthy Again movement, who blamed her and other White House officials for sidelining some of Kennedy’s top health goals.

Earlier this month, Calley Means told Joe Rogan that White House aides, including Overton, worked within the administration to advance a Supreme Court decision blocking thousands of lawsuits over the weedkiller glyphosate. Means said that policy and other key decisions were carried out at the behest of industry lobbyists.

“There is a very concentrated group in the Trump administration that are antagonistic to what people voted for,” Means said.

Trump has pulled back several other health nominations

The White House has previously pulled several other health nominations. Trump’s first nominee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. David Weldon, was replaced because it was unclear he had enough Republican support to be confirmed. Two of Trump’s surgeon general nominees, including Dr. Casey Means — Calley Means’ sister — were also pulled after facing pushback from Senate Republicans.

The FDA is currently being led on acting basis by Kyle Diamantas, an attorney and friend of Donald Trump Jr. He was elevated to the post by the president after previously serving as the agency’s top food official.

The FDA under Makary was marked by a string of scientific disputes, leadership changes and media stories detailing low morale and internal dysfunction among staffers. The FDA has lost about 20% of its employees to layoffs, buyouts, retirements or resignations since Trump took office.

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