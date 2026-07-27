White House seeks holiday season volunteers

With holiday planning already underway, the White House is looking for help from the public.

First Lady Melania Trump on Monday announced the opening of applications for volunteers for 2026 Christmas at the White House.

Volunteers can pick between two tasks: decorating the White House in late November or performing during holiday open houses.

Americans from every state and U.S. territory are invited to apply. The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. on Aug. 28. Selected applicants will be notified by Oct. 2.

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