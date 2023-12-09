White Oak Animal Safe Haven treating puppies believed to be holiday gifts found in cardboard box

WHITE OAK, Pa. — White Oak Animal Safe Haven is trying to take care of three emaciated puppies who were brought to their door.

The no-kill shelter believes the puppies were bred to be sold as Christmas presents but then became too much and were dumped on the side of a road, a situation they are familiar with.

The three puppies are now scrawny and malnourished. Their ribs can be seen through their skin.

Staff say a man dropped the pitbull mixed breeds off at the shelter on Thursday after finding them in a cardboard box that was taped shut along the side of Connellsville Street in Fayette County.

The puppies are believed to be about six weeks old.

Staff believes the puppies were likely backyard-bred so someone could make some holiday cash before they were tossed aside. They say it is an unfortunate problem during this time of year.

“Having puppies pop up on Craigslist and Facebook and a lot of places like that is not uncommon at this time of year,” Mackenzie Demme from White Oak Animal Safe Haven said. “We would not be shocked at all if these were, you know, bred on a schedule to be Christmas puppies to make that quote-unquote breeder some extra money and then when they got sick they were probably let go. Now, granted, that is all speculation but based on our history and what we have seen we would not be surprised.”

More than three dozen people offered to foster the puppies and those applications are now being reviewed. The staff says as long as they are all healthy enough they should be up for adoption in the next several weeks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group