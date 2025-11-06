Whitehall Borough Police Department receives $250K donation to put toward improvements

The Whitehall Borough Police Department said it plans to fund multiple improvement projects using a $250,000 donation.

On Thursday, the department said it had received the money from the estate of entrepreneur Philip St. Moritz.

The check was gifted to the department at ther Nov. 5 council meeting.

The gift will help them improve communication technology, equipment used for patrol services, officer wellness and training initiatives and emergency management and critical incident response.

“Phil was a man renowned for his entrepreneurial spirit, vision, and overwhelming kindness and generosity. Last night, Whitehall learned just how generous and civic-minded he could be,” the department said in a statement.

Mortiz started St. Moritz Building Services in 1968, followed by St. Moritz Security Services in 1982 and St. Moritz Labor Services in 1997 to employ over 6,000 people across the globe.

