Whitehall man who set up community food pantry surprised with Super Bowl tickets by Steelers player

A Pittsburgh Steelers player gave a special “thank you” to a local man who helped fight hunger in the community.

Back in October, Channel 11 told you about A.J. Owen, who set up a food pantry outside his Whitehall home while the nation faced a food insecurity crisis.

But only days into his effort, Owen found someone had stolen his whole supply, leading community members to step up and help replace what was lost and then some.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Community rallies after man’s food pantry is wiped out in Whitehall

Owen even got help from Steelers defensive end Yahya Black, who, with his wife, dropped off food for the pantry in November, according to the team.

On Sunday, Black surprised Owen with tickets to the Super Bowl to thank him for all he did for the community.

The Steelers shared a video of the heartwarming interaction on social media.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group