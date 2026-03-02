Whitehall police warning residents about sweepstakes scam

WHITEHALL, Pa. — The Whitehall Borough Police Department is warning residents about a sweepstakes scam after receiving several reports of fraudulent activity targeting the community this week.

Scammers are contacting individuals with claims that they have won a prize, then asking for personal information or payment to secure the winnings. The Police Department issued the alert to help residents identify high-pressure tactics and prevent financial loss.

The Police Department identified several specific warning signs commonly used in these schemes. Residents should be wary of any notification claiming they won a contest they never entered. Scammers also frequently employ high-pressure tactics to rush individuals into making decisions before they can verify the claims.

Official prize notifications do not require a recipient to provide banking information or make a payment to receive a reward. The department noted that any request for money or personal data to claim a prize is a significant indicator of a fraudulent operation. Residents are advised to never send money or gift cards to unverified sources.

The department emphasized that residents should verify all questionable notifications through official channels. If an individual is contacted by someone claiming to be from a sweepstakes organization, the Police Department recommends avoiding any response until the validity of the prize can be confirmed.

Residents who are unsure if a prize notification is legitimate should contact the Whitehall Police Department at 412-884-1100 before responding to the sender.

