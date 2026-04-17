Who is the Venetoulis Institute, the soon-to-be new owner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?

PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday, news broke that has seemingly put an end to over three months of speculation about whether or not there’s a future for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Block Communications Inc., the company that has owned the news publication for nearly a century, announced that it had reached an agreement to sell the paper, after it had previously announced on Jan. 7, 2026, that it planned to shutter the Post-Gazette, effective May 3. The company cited financial losses — $350 million over 20 years — as a major factor.

“The Block family has worked to find the best possible source for responsible local journalism for the Pittsburgh region and we believe we have succeeded,” Karen Johnese, chairperson of Block Communications Inc., said in a release.

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