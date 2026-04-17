Giant Eagle kicks off NFL Draft week in Pittsburgh with Giant Buggy, countdown featuring Hines Ward

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is kicking off NFL Draft week in Pittsburgh with a lineup of activities.

>>> Pittsburgh NFL Draft: What you need to know <<<

The Heinz Countdown Celebration will take place at the Stellers Ridge Market District (100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Pittsburgh) on Wednesday, April 22, from 4-8 p.m.

Fans will be treated to samples and giveaways, as well as live music and painting.

Steelers legend Hines Ward will visit the store from 6-7 p.m. to meet with fans.

Visitors can also get their picture taken with the Giant Eagle Giant Buggy.

The buggy will be driving around the Pittsburgh area from April 21-22 before landing in PPG Plaza Thursday morning, where it will stay throughout the draft.

Click here for a full list of Giant Eagle’s NFL Draft activities.

Click here for more of our 2026 NFL Draft coverage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group