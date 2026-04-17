Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Westmoreland County

LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County Thursday night.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened at 10:44 p.m. on State Route 286, where it meets County Road in Loyalhanna Township.

A motorcycle and a pickup truck were heading west on Route 286 when the pickup truck tried to turn left onto County Road.

The motorcycle was in the left lane for “unknown reasons” and collided with the truck and its trailing unit, according to PSP.

Motorcycle rider, identified as Peter C. Devey, 59, of Murrysville, was killed. PSP notes that he was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

The truck’s driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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