Wholey’s 5th annual Lobster Grab contest approaching, here’s how you can win

PITTSBURGH — Details have been announced for Wholey’s fifth annual Lobster Grab contest.

Starting July 19, any customer who purchases a live lobster at Wholey’s will get one ticket. The ticket qualifies customers for a drawing, and one winner will be pulled at random to participate in the Lobster Grab.

The Lobster Grab contest will be held on Aug. 19 at noon.

The winner will get 60 seconds to grab as many live lobsters as they can hold from the tank.

At the end of the allotted time, the winner will get to keep each lobster they’re holding.

According to Wholey’s, the most lobsters grabbed in the contest is 12.

