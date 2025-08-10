Wholey’s Market brings community on flavorful tour through the historic business

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Strip District staple held an event on Saturday that offered visitors a snack-filled tour of the historic market.

Wholey’s Market held “Taste of Wholey’s” on Saturday morning.

Guests who attended received a Taste of Wholey’s Passport at the door and sampled different food stations set up inside.

“Taste of Wholey’s is more than just a tasting event—it’s an opportunity for our customers to experience the quality, freshness, and variety that has made Wholey’s a Pittsburgh tradition for over a century,” said Muriel Maze, marketing director at Wholey’s. “We can’t wait to welcome both familiar faces and new visitors to enjoy a day full of flavor and community.”

Guests got a gift card if they completely filled out their passport.

This was the first time the free event had been held, but a market representative said the store might hold similar events in future years because of the success of Saturday’s event.

