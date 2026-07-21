Widespread severe storms possible Tuesday

The next system arrives Tuesday, and strong storms are possible, along with heavy rain that could bring flooding concerns.

Scattered storms are expected Tuesday; widespread severe storms are possible.

Storms could produce damaging winds with around 70+ mph gusts, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes. The primary threat Tuesday is downed trees and power lines. Make sure to have a way to stay weather aware throughout the day.

Dry, comfortable air moves in Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s. Sunny and warmer Friday; highs will make it to the 80s.

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