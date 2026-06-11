Wigle Whiskey, Heinz History Center revive George Washington’s favorite spirit for America’s 250th b

PITTSBURGH — Wigle Whiskey and the Heinz History Center are pouring a glass of history to celebrate America’s 250-year anniversary.

The two have worked to produce a limited-run bottle line of Cherry Bounce, a historic cordial that was a favorite of George Washington, the nation’s first president and Revolutionary War leader. The spirit, which blends cherry, spices and brandy, is now available for purchase at Wigle’s stores and will be available on select dates at the Heinz History Center.

“This release is about more than reviving a historic recipe,” Wigle COO Alex Moser said in a prepared statement. “It’s about celebrating the stories, flavors and traditions that helped shape America itself. We are incredibly thankful to the Heinz History Center for its input and guidance.”

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