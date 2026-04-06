Wigle Whiskey launches ready-to-drink cocktails

PITTSBURGH — Wigle Whiskey has launched its own line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails.

The company made the announcement on Monday, debuting five bourbon and vodka-based cocktails. Here is the full lineup:

Back Nine – A sweet-tart blend of whiskey, lemonade, and iced tea inspired by the timeless Arnold Palmer. Designed for golf courses, patios, and summer afternoons, Back Nine captures the moment when the round ends but the day doesn’t. Approachable yet premium, it’s built around ritual, relaxation, and shared experiences.

A sweet-tart blend of whiskey, lemonade, and iced tea inspired by the timeless Arnold Palmer. Designed for golf courses, patios, and summer afternoons, Back Nine captures the moment when the round ends but the day doesn’t. Approachable yet premium, it’s built around ritual, relaxation, and shared experiences. Surely Shirley – A bold, cherry-forward take on the nostalgic Dirty Shirley. Bright, sweet-tart, and instantly recognizable, this playful cocktail delivers high-energy appeal and social-ready flavor. It’s an easy entry point for new drinkers and a standout for sampling and celebrations.

A bold, cherry-forward take on the nostalgic Dirty Shirley. Bright, sweet-tart, and instantly recognizable, this playful cocktail delivers high-energy appeal and social-ready flavor. It’s an easy entry point for new drinkers and a standout for sampling and celebrations. Ginger Up – A crisp, bourbon-forward highball lifted with effervescent ginger. Clean, refreshing, and balanced, Ginger Up is the effortless-yet-elevated everyday sipper. Designed for repeat enjoyment, it bridges the gap between classic whiskey and modern RTDs.

A crisp, bourbon-forward highball lifted with effervescent ginger. Clean, refreshing, and balanced, Ginger Up is the effortless-yet-elevated everyday sipper. Designed for repeat enjoyment, it bridges the gap between classic whiskey and modern RTDs. Cranberry Crush – A versatile, bourbon-based cocktail with tart cranberry and a hint of orange. Bright and refreshing in summer, cozy in fall, festive in winter, Cranberry Crush evolves with the seasons while remaining a year-round staple. Familiar yet dynamic, it’s built for every moment.

A versatile, bourbon-based cocktail with tart cranberry and a hint of orange. Bright and refreshing in summer, cozy in fall, festive in winter, Cranberry Crush evolves with the seasons while remaining a year-round staple. Familiar yet dynamic, it’s built for every moment. Front Porch Lemonade – A clean, citrus-forward vodka lemonade that’s bright, smooth, and endlessly drinkable. Familiar yet elevated, this cocktail is designed for easy, sun-drenched sipping from porches to patios to rooftops. It’s a modern classic with effortless appeal.

“Every can is a passport to a moment worth remembering,” said Alex Moser, COO at Wigle Whiskey. “From quiet nights on the porch to late-night campfires, weddings to tailgates, we have carefully crafted these cocktails for sharing, celebrating, and savoring life with good friends.”

The cocktails are available at Wigle Distillery locations, Beer Distributors throughout Pennsylvania, select Giant Eagle stores in Pittsburgh, bars and restaurants, and online.

For more information or to order online, visit wiglewhiskey.com.

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