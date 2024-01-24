Wilkins Township residents could be without water for days while crews repair new water main break

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new water main break in Wilkins Township is likely going to affect the same people who were without water for over 24 hours over the weekend.

In an alert sent out by the township, the break is at the intersection of Larimer, Thompson Run and Lower Rodi Road.

The township was told by the water company that the break will take at least a day or two to complete.

Anyone who still has water is urged to fill up tubs, sinks and or buckets with water.

