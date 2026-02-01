Wilkinsburg man accused of kidnapping woman, driving her to bank to withdraw money

PITTSBURGH — A Wilkinsburg man is facing charges in connection with an alleged kidnapping.

According to Pittsburgh police, 34-year-old Jermaine Turner kidnapped a woman he knew between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police say Turner drove the woman to a bank to withdraw money, but she told employees to call police. Turner allegedly fled, and the woman was taken to a hospital with severe facial injuries.

Detectives arrested Turner in the 7300 block of Monticello Street on Friday afternoon. Police say he had a gun on him at the time.

Turner is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, simple assault, persons not to possess a firearm and receiving stolen property.

He’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail, and online court records show he’s been denied bail.

