Wilkinsburg police hosting gun buy back events in November

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Wilkinsburg Police Department is hosting weekly gun buy back events in November.

Handguns and rifles can be turned in for Giant Eagle gift cards every Tuesday and Thursday in November from noon to 4 p.m., no questions asked.

The department is offering a $50 Giant Eagle gift card for a handgun and a $25 gift card for a rifle.

Ammunition, knives, hand grenades and brass knuckles are also being accepted, but gift cards will not be given out in return.

Anyone interested in handing in a weapon must be at least 21.

