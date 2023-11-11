Wilkinsburg police searching for missing, endangered 74-year-old man

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Wilkinsburg police are searching for a missing and endangered 74-year-old man.

Walter Webb has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 9.

He was last seen early Friday afternoon near Downtown Pittsburgh at the FHL Bank building.

Webb is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a flannel shirt and blue jeans.

He is without his medication and police are considering him to be endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-244-0627.

