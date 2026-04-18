Will Steelers really get Aaron Rodgers decision by Draft Day?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed the latest on Aaron Rodgers‘ looming decision to let the Pittsburgh Steelers know whether or not he’s returning for another season. Steelers president Art Rooney II said at the NFL Owners Meetings that he expected Rodgers to make a decision before the draft, but it doesn’t appear that’s going to come to fruition.

“I have no anticipation Aaron Rodgers is going to announce anything prior to the draft,” Pelissero told Eisen. “I know that Art Rooney had indicated he hoped it would be around then, I’ve not been told that. I don’t think that’s really a deadline from the Steelers perspective.”

Pelissero thinks it’s very unlikely that Rodgers would show up to the NFL Draft and reveal that he’s returning. There’s been internet speculation that the four-time NFL MVP would do that since the draft is in Pittsburgh.

“I would say attending the NFL Draft is probably not high on Aaron Rodgers’ bucket list,” Pelissero said.

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