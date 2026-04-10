Charges expected after wrong-way crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — State Police said charges are expected to be filed following a wrong-way crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh late Thursday.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m.

Dash cam video from a Channel 11 photographer shows a Jeep and a car, both with heavy front-end damage.

State police said the woman driving the Jeep was going the wrong way on the lower level of the bridge when she crashed into the car. Troopers said she was combative, and they believe she was impaired. She then tried to leave the scene, but they stopped her and took her to a hospital. She is expected to face charges.

The driver of the other car had a minor injury and was also taken to a hospital.

State police continue to investigate.

Channel 11 has been following efforts in Western Pennsylvania to try to stop wrong-way drivers. Installation of a deterrent system on Route 28 has been going on all year. The latest update from PennDOT said it’s supposed to be all done by this spring.

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