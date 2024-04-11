William Penn Elementary School will be closed Thursday due to water service disruption

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — William Penn Elementary School in Bethel Park will be closed Thursday because of a water service disruption.

A letter sent to parents by the superintendent says maintenance teams and a plumbing contractor are on-site addressing the situation.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding. We also recognize that the situation will be challenging for some families to deal with on such short notice, but the safety and well-being of our students and staff will always be our top priority,” Superintendent Dr. James Walsh said.

School will be back in session when water service is restored.

