The Outlaws are coming back to town.

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp with Southern Avenue return to the Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Presale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Regular sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday. More information can be found here.

