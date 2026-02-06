Wilmerding man charged with possessing child pornography

A Wilmerding man is charged with possessing child pornography.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested Anthony Dolessandro, 44, at his home Friday morning. He is awaiting arraignment at the Allegheny County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTip from Dropbox after two files of suspected child pornography were uploaded to an account.

Investigators were granted a search warrant for a connected email address, and it reportedly provided identifying information for Dolessandro.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Dolessandro’s home, where they seized several electronic devices. One cellphone reportedly contained 34 images and 48 videos of child pornography.

According to the complaint, Dolessandro told detectives he wasn’t always like this and that he used to look down on people who watched child pornography.

