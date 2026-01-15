Winning lottery ticket worth $1.42M sold at Pittsburgh-area Sheetz

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match Six Lotto ticket worth $1.42 million was sold in Westmoreland County on Thursday. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers to win the jackpot prize.

The winning numbers for the jackpot were 1, 11, 12, 28, 38 and 43. The ticket was sold at Sheetz, located at 13700 Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot, more than 48,800 other Match Six Lotto tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

