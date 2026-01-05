Winning lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at Butler County convenience store

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million was sold in Butler County for the drawing held on Friday.

The winning ticket matched five white ball numbers—6, 13, 34, 43 and 52—but did not match the yellow Mega Ball number 4. Gordon’s Mini Mart, located at 2620 Rochester Road in Cranberry Township, sold the ticket and will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

More than 10,000 other PA Lottery Mega Millions tickets won various smaller prizes in the same drawing.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 6, with an estimated jackpot of $180 million.

