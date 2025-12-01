Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $150K sold at local Sheetz

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a Sheetz in Lawrence County.

The ticket from Wednesday’s drawing matched four of the five white balls drawn, 7-8-15-19-28, and the red Powerball 3 to win the prize.

The Sheetz on Fifth Street in Ellwood City will earn a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 50,300 other Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania won prizes of various amounts in the drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $740 million for Monday’s drawing. You can see the drawing on Channel 11 during 11 at 11.

