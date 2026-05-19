Winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold at Butler County convenience store

EVANS CITY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Butler County.

The winning ticket was purchased at Uni Express, located at 128 East Main St., Evans City Boro.

Uni Express will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Win Win Win is a $10 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery distributes Scratch-Offs at random and does not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery only learns the location of winning tickets after a prize has been claimed.

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