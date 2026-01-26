Winter storm creates ideal conditions at Western Pennsylvania ski resorts

The snow across Western Pennsylvania isn’t causing headaches for everyone.

The cold, low-density snowfall produced a fine powder rarely seen in this region, a treat for skiers and snowboarders taking to the slopes at area resorts.

In the last 48-hours, an official says 18 inches of snow fell at Seven Springs, 13 inches at Hidden Valley and 12 inches at Laurel Mountains.

So, all slopes are open at Seven Springs and Laurel Mountains, and most slopes are open at Hidden Valley. The official says conditions are shaping up to be some of the best for the entire season across all three resorts.

Anyone taking advantage of the snow is urged to dress appropriately because of the extreme cold and take frequent breaks to warm up.

