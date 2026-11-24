The bags of salt and shovels have appeared at hardware stores across Western Pennsylvania – right in time for the first sign of winter weather in the forecast.

Friday could bring a winter mix early in the morning, giving governments their first chance to spread road salt that costs them roughly double what they paid last year.

There’s good news for consumers: the chemical mix they buy at the hardware store contains relatively little salt, meaning the price hasn’t risen too much, Rollier Hardware’s Brett Satterfield said.

“It’s more the cost of the actual physical product versus the freight, and the freight is what’s gone up more than the product input costs themselves,” Satterfield explained, adding that Rollier locked in its order months ago for about the same price as it ended last spring with.

Landscaping companies that plow private driveways and parking lots are handling an increase that they too felt at the end of last season.

Ryan Pontzloff, owner of P X 3 Landscaping, said he absorbed a $40 per ton increase to rock salt prices last winter because his company runs on fixed-price contracts each season.

He advised customers to look for that language when they sign on for snow removal services since it prevents costs from rising during a major storm, and said customers will likely see a few dollars per driveway increase this season to accommodate the increase in his materials.

“We did obviously reach out to our suppliers as well,” he said, as he discussed preparing as if this winter will be a repeat of last. “That way, we could have a pre-allocation set aside and reserved for us. That way, we’re not caught in a pinch.”

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