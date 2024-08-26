With return of temperatures in the 90s, Pittsburgh will open its 6 Cooling Centers

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is again opening its cooling centers as a heat wave is bringing back the 90s to the region this week.

CitiParks is activating six Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15204

412-777-5012

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203













Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group