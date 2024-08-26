Local

With return of temperatures in the 90s, Pittsburgh will open its 6 Cooling Centers

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI Sun Temperatures heading up the next few days. We're tracking how many days will hit 90. (pixabay.com)

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is again opening its cooling centers as a heat wave is bringing back the 90s to the region this week.

CitiParks is activating six Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 1555 Broadway Avenue
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15216
  • 412-567-7290
  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
  • 3515 McClure Avenue
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 412-766-4656
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
  • 745 Greenfield Avenue
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15217
  • 412-422-6551
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
  • 7321 Frankstown Road
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15208
  • 412-244-4190
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
  • 720 Sherwood Avenue
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15204
  • 412-777-5012
  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
  • 12th & Bingham Streets
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15203




