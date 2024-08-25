Yellow Piano installation in Pittsburgh pays tribute to hostages in Gaza through music

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh became part of a movement to honor an Israeli hostage on Sunday.

Alon Ohel was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Ohel is a musician, and shortly after his abduction, his mother installed a yellow piano in Tel Aviv with the sign “You are not alone.” Since then, yellow pianos have been installed in several other cities, including Berlin, London and Paris.

A yellow piano was recently installed at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill. On Sunday, several local musicians played a concert to raise awareness for the people who remain in captivity in Gaza.

We’re told Ohel’s mother wants people to play the pianos in honor of her son.

“What she wants is for people to just play and think of Alon and send him positivity, and light, and good vibes. And she really believes that he can feel that, and the other hostages can feel that,” said Karen Galor.

Ohel’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Hamas has not provided any recent updates on the status of the hostages.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group