Witness recalls moments when shots rang out during deadly shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County medical examiner identified the 19-year-old man who was killed after shots were fired at a baby shower in Pittsburgh’s Fairywood neighborhood Saturday evening.

The traumatic scene unfolded just an hour and a half after the baby shower started.

Several gunshots were fired from inside the Worship and Community Service Center’s Men’s bathroom, just a few feet away from where at least 40 people were celebrating.

A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, was at the party when gunfire broke out.

“We heard two loud bangs, and it sounded like somebody, like an old-school door where they’re metal, and it sounded like somebody hit something off the door,” she said. “Everybody just got quiet.”

The woman said they were all in the center’s gym, and at first, they didn’t realize those bangs were gunfire.

“Then we heard like, I don’t know how many other shots, but it was at least four or five more, and everybody kind of started screaming and scrambling and it was kind of chaos,” she said.

People were seen running out of the building on Broadhead Fording Road.

Noel Athias lives down the street and was just getting off the bus.

“My girlfriend was telling me that she saw people running around,” Athias said. “She wasn’t sure what was going on either. She was in the house. I’m not sure if it’s people running after hearing the shots or what was going on.”

Athias saw the massive response from Pittsburgh Police, who rushed to the building just before 6:15 p.m.

“I was on my way home when I got off the bus right there,” Athias said. “I saw a whole bunch of police cars over here and yellow tape.”

Antoine Dorsey, 19, of Pittsburgh, was shot dead. Police said two other men were hurt and taken to the hospital.

“We were there to celebrate a baby and now it’s a tragedy,” the woman, who was at the party, said.

There are no suspects in the deadly shooting, but police are continuing to investigate.

