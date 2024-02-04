Man dead, 2 other men injured after shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead and two other men were injured after a shooting at a baby shower in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the Worship and Community Service Center on Broadhead Fording Road at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Pittsburgh police say the call to dispatchers reported 6 to 7 gunshots inside the building where the baby shower was taking place.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the men’s restroom of the building. One man was found dead inside and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers and medics were later called to the 3000 block of Glen Mawr Street in Sheraden at 6:38 p.m., Allegheny County dispatchers say.

Large police presence responding to incidents in Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Police were on Glen Mawr Street to investigate a crime Saturday night. (WPXI/WPXI)

A third man from the incident at the baby shower was found with a gunshot wound on that street. Police say he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers are currently talking with witnesses who were at the celebration. It is unclear how many people were inside the building at this time.

There is no active threat to the public, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

