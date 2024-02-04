Local

1 person injured after incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

1 person injured after incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats One person was injured after an incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side. (WPXI/WPXI)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured after an incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of S 22nd Street and E Carson Street at 10:28 p.m. on Saturday.

Police were investigating a convenience store at that location.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police and is waiting to hear more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man suspected in hit-and-run of child in Pittsburgh’s Hill District turned himself in, police say
  • First gorilla born at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium dies
  • Residents of Cranberry Township mobile home park upset over large lot rent increase
  • VIDEO: Pitt basketball honors 2 former Elite 8 teams at Petersen Events Center
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read