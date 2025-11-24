Woman, 26, electrocuted at her workplace in Butler County

PETROLIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A 26-year-old woman was killed in a workplace accident in Butler County on Saturday.

State Police said that the woman from Mercer County was electrocuted while working at her job site along Nesbit Avenue in Petrolia Borough.

Medics arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures on the victim. The woman was then taken to Butler Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

