Woman accused of abandoning injured dog in Indiana County

CLYMER, Pa. — An Indiana County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after troopers say she abandoned her injured dog in February.

Pennsylvania State Police say Palina Williams, 31, of Clymer, was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors on Feb. 24.

The charges came the same day that troopers received a report about an injured, abandoned dog.

PSP officials say investigators learned that Williams left her dog along a roadway on Feb. 20. The dog was found by a passerby the next day, and was taken to a vet for treatment.

Upon examination, the dog was found to have two pelvis fractures and chicken bones in its stomach.

Troopers say they learned Williams also contacted an acquaintance, asking them to kill the dog and suggested abandoning the dog. Williams reportedly later disseminated nude photos of that acquaintance, trying to prevent them from talking with investigators.

According to PSP officials, the dog is continuing to receive veterinary treatment.

Williams was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and intimidation of witnesses or victims; misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and invasion of privacy; and several summary offenses.

She’s being held at the Indiana County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group