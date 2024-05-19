Woman accused of being involved in Butler County murder sentenced

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman accused of being involved in the murder of a man in Muddy Creek Township in June 2022 has been sentenced.

Nicole Schwartz, 39, pled guilty to her role in the murder of Frederick Orr.

Court documents say she admitted to using $3,000 of Orr’s money while he was in jail. When she picked him up from jail, he asked about the money and Schwartz allegedly had Daniel Charles Lloyd, her boyfriend, shoot and kill him.

>>> Man wanted, woman charged in connection with homicide in Butler County

According to court documents, Schwartz has been sentenced to serve nine to 20 years in prison with five years of probation after her release.

Lloyd is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group