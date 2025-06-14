Woman accused of leaving care-dependent person alone at Verona home because relief worker was late

VERONA, Pa. — A woman has been charged after police say she left a care-dependent individual unattended.

The Verona Police Department says officers responded to a home on North Avenue on Friday afternoon for a welfare check after getting a report that a care-dependent person was left alone.

Officers determined the person was left alone after On-Site Companionship employee Aryann Harper, 24, left the home because her relief worker was late.

Harper now faces a charge of neglecting a care-dependent person.

Police say the person Harper left requires 24/7 care and cannot be alone for safety reasons. The department also claims that over the last year, several employees of On-Site Companionship Services have been arrested for offenses related to the neglect of care-dependent persons at this North Avenue home.

